Alert! Rain To Lash These Odisha Dists In Next 3 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued rainfall and thunderstorm alert for 14 districts of the State in the next three hours.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, “Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur over some parts of the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Angul and Malkangiri during next three hours.”

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from the lightning strike.