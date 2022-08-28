Rain & Thunderstorm
Alert! Rain & Thunderstorm To Lash These Odisha Dists In Next 3 Hrs

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) here has issued rain and thunderstorm alert for several districts of the State in the next three hours.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, “Light to moderate rain/thundersthowers  with lightening  likely to affect some parts of districts of  Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Baragarh and Mayurbhanj  during the next three  hours.”

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike, said the IMD.

