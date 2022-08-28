Alert! Rain & Thunderstorm To Lash These Odisha Dists In Next 3 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) here has issued rain and thunderstorm alert for several districts of the State in the next three hours.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, “Light to moderate rain/thundersthowers with lightening likely to affect some parts of districts of Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Baragarh and Mayurbhanj during the next three hours.”

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike, said the IMD.