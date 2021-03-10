Alert! Rain & Thunderstorm In These Odisha Dists From Mar 12

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre on Wednesday predicted rain and thunderstorm activity over several parts of Odisha from March 12.

According to the latest bulletin by the IMD, a cyclonic circulation extending upto 0.9 km above mean sea level lies over Jharkhand and neighbourhood. Under its influence, light to moderate rain or thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj between March 12 and 13.

Similarly, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj districts might also witness rain and thunderstorm activity.