Alert! Intense Spell Of Rainfall In Cuttack And Bhubaneswar For Next 3 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here on Sunday issued an advisory regarding light to moderate rain/thunderstorm with one or two spells of intense rainfall in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

As per IMD, the warning will remain valid till 2230 hours today.

The heavy rainfall is likely to trigger waterlogging in low lying areas, under pass roads, occasional reduction of visibility and traffic congestion in Twin City, said the IMD.

The Depression formed over south coastal Odisha and neighbourhood at 5:30 am on Sunday lies about 20 km northwest of Gopalpur, said the IMD. The system is likely to move west-northwestwards across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh during next 24 hours and weaken gradually, it added.