Alert! IMD Issues Yellow Warning For Heavy Rainfall In These Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: A ‘yellow warning’ for heavy rainfall has been issued for several districts of the State, informed the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Centre here.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted heavy rainfall for several parts of the State as the southwest monsoon further advanced into the remaining parts today covering the entire state.

Weather forecast and warning:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 21.06.2022)

Yellow warning (be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 21.06.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 22.06.2022)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Khordha, Puri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Malkangiri.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 22.06.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 23.06.2022)

Yellow warning (be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Boudh, Kandhamal, Angul, Deogarh, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 23.06.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 24.06.2022)

Yellow warning (be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 24.06.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 25.06.2022)

Yellow warning (be updated) Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Bolangir.