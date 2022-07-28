Alert! IMD Issues Thunderstorm With Lightning Warning For These Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for several districts of Odisha.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Ganganagar, Narnaul, Aligarh, Kanpur, Daltonganj, Berhampore and thence eastwards to Imphal across Bangladesh and Silchar.

Southwest monsoon has been subdued over Odisha. Light to Moderate rain / thundershower have occurred at one or two places over the districts of Odisha, said the IMD.

Weather Forecast and Warnings: Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 29.07.2022)

Yellow Warning( Be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Nayagarh.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 29.07.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 30.07.2022)

Yellow Warning( Be updated):Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Deogarh.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 30.07.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 31.07.2022)

Yellow Warning( Be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 31.07.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 01.08.2022)

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.