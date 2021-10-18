Alert! Heavy Rain Likely Over These Odisha Dists In Next 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha will witness heavy rain in the next 24 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, a cyclonic circulation developed over Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood on Monday morning and under its influence a low-pressure area has formed over West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8km above mean sea level.

Under the influence heavy to very heavy rain is likely to lash one or two places in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts in the next 24 hours. yellow warning has been issued for the districts of Besdies, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh and Jajpur.

” Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh and Keonjhar.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at one or two places in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore on Tuesday. Thunderstorm with lightning may occur at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Dhenkanal,” it added.