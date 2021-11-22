Alert! Heavy Rain Likely Over These Odisha Dists In Next 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha will witness heavy rain in the next 24 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, light to moderate rain, thunderstorm activities will continue in some parts of the State till November 25.

“Light to moderate rainfall occurred at one or two places over the districts of south Odisha and Keonjhar of north interior Odisha while dry weather prevailed over the rest districts of the State in the past 24 hours,” said IMD’s regional centre in Bhubaneswar.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 23.11.2021) Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of south interior Odisha and at one or two places over the rest districts of the State.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 23.11.2021 up to 0830hrs IST of 24.11.2021) Moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 24.11.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 25.11.2021) Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Puri.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 25.11.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 26.11.2021) Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 26.11.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 27.11.2021) Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.