Alert for thunderstorms, rainfall in these Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Saturday issued an alert for thunderstorm and intense spell of rainfall in several parts of Odisha.

As per the latest advisory, the alert has been issued for the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha (including Bhubaneswar city), Cuttack, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Kalahandi for the next three hours. The intense spell of rainfall might trigger waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic disruption due to poor visibility.

Apart from this, a yellow warning for moderate rain/thunderstorm has also been issued for the districts of Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Keonjhar. “People are advised to keep a watch on weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike,” tweeted SRC.

As per IMD’s Regional Centre, ‘orange warning’ with forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been issued for several districts in the next couple of days.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 23.07.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 24.07.2022)

Orange Warning (Be Prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts Sundargarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Deogarh, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara Jagatsinghpur, Puri.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST 24.07.2022 up to 0830 hrs of IST 25.07.2022)

Orange Warning (Be Prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Boudh, Angul, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh.