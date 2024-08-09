Alert for HDFC Bank Customers; These Services to be Down, Check Maintenance Schedule

New Delhi: HDFC Bank routinely schedules maintenance for its digital platforms to enhance service and system performance.

These maintenance periods can temporarily disrupt various banking services. The bank has recently communicated about the upcoming scheduled maintenance. Periodic maintenance is carried out, during which services such as net banking, mobile banking, UPI, and fund transfers may be unavailable.

HDFC Bank usually sends advance notifications via SMS, email, and announcements on its official website regarding maintenance. “We value your understanding and cooperation as we strive to enhance our service efficiency,” stated the bank on its website.

The specific services impacted and the length of the maintenance period differ with each schedule.

Latest Maintenance Schedule For HDFC Bank Platforms

HDFC Bank Maintenance Schedule: Upcoming Maintenance Dates:

August 09, 2024: 01:00 AM to 04:00 AM IST

August 09, 2024: 08:00 PM to 08:30 PM IST

August 10, 2024: 02:30 AM to 05:30 AM IST

Unavailable Services During Maintenance: August 09, 2024: 01:00 AM to 04:00 AM IST (3 hours)

Credit Card

– Download/view statement will not be available

Unavailable Services During Maintenance: August 09, 2024: 08:00 PM to 08:30 PM IST (0.5 hours)

Mutual Fund transaction

Unavailable Services During Maintenance: August 10, 2024: 02:30 AM to 05:30 AM IST (3 hours)

NetBanking and MobileBanking App

– HDFC Bank NetBanking and MobileBanking App services will be unavailable.

Only select viewing services for Demat, Credit cards, Mutual Funds, Bill Pay, and Loans will be available.

Unavailable Services During Maintenance: August 10, 2024: 02:30 AM to 05:30 AM IST (3 hours)

UPI Services

– Financial and non-financial transactions for HDFC Bank Current & Savings Account (CASA) holders will be unavailable.

– Financial and non-financial transactions on the HDFC Bank Mobile Banking app, Gpay, WhatsApp Pay, PayTM, Shriram Finance and Mobikwik linked to the HDFC Bank Account will be unavailable.

HDFC Bank regularly schedules maintenance periods for its digital platforms to improve service quality. To stay informed about upcoming maintenance, customers should check the bank’s official website or rely on SMS and email alerts.