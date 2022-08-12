Alert! 13 Odisha Dists To Witness Heavy Rainfall In Next 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has predicted heavy rainfall for 13 districts of the State in the next 24 hours.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, the possible low pressure is likely to intensify into Depression over north Bay of Bengal. Under the impact, heavy to very heavy rainfall alert has been issued over the State on August 13 and 14.

The weather agency has also issued orange warning and yellow warning for several districts for August 13 and 14.

Weather Alert:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Kalahandi during August 13 morning to August 14 morning.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak and Keonjhar during the period.

Similarly, Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Cuttack from August 14 morning to August 15 morning.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda during the period.