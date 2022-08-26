“Alchemy Of Souls” Part 2 Confirmed To Air In December

Seoul: ‘Alchemy of Souls’ part 2 has been confirmed to premiere in December. Penned by the famous screenwriting duo known as the Hong Sisters, “Alchemy of Souls” is a tvN fantasy romance drama set in the fictional nation of Daeho, a country that does not exist in history or on maps. The drama tells the story of characters whose fates become twisted due to magic that swaps people’s souls.

On August 26, it was reported that the cast and crew are currently filming part 2 of “Alchemy of Souls.” Filming is scheduled to end sometime this fall, and it will broadcast in December.

Later on the same day, a source from the drama commented, “Part 2 of ‘Alchemy of Souls’ is set to air in December.”

Previously, it was revealed that the lead actress might change. Regarding that, the production team remarked, “There are still two episodes left, so it’s difficult to answer because it will be a spoiler.”

The final episode of the first part of “Alchemy of Souls” will air on August 28, and the second part will be ten episodes long.