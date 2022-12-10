Alaya F Kicks Off Shooting For Srikanth Bolla Biopic ‘Sri’

Mumbai: Actor Alaya F on Saturday said she has started shooting for upcoming movie “Sri”, a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, the film will be directed by Tushar Hiranandani. It will also feature Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika and Sharad Kelkar.

“Back on set! my first day on the Srikanth Bolla biopic, #SRI so excited to begin this journey,” Alaya posted on Instagram.