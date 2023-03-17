Mumbai: Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray are now married, they tied the knot in the presence of friends and family. Photos from their haldi, mehendi and bridal shower went viral on Instagram. Their wedding ceremony was held today in Mumbai, and the paparazzi spotted Ananya Panday, her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Manish Malhotra. Nandita Mahtani, Alvira Agnihotri and her daughter Alizeh arrived at the venue along with other celebrities.

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to share clips from the wedding. While Alanna is seen looking gorgeous in an ivory lehenga, Ivor also looked dapper in a matching sherwani. In the video, they are seen holding hands on the stage, while the photographer clicks a picture of the newlyweds. They are seen with white floral garlands or varmalas.

Alanna’s wedding was no less than a starry affair as several celebs were spotted arriving. The Panday family – Ananya, Bhavana and Chunky – was of course on the guest list. Apart from them, Mahima Chaudhary, Alvira Khan-Atul Agnihotri, Manish Malhotra, Jackie Shroff, Anusha Dandekar and others were pictured arriving.

For her cousin Alanna’s wedding, Ananya Panday opted for a pastel blue saree by Manish Malhotra.

After the wedding, Chikki and Deanne Pandey hosted a reception, which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Kanika Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani and Aaliyah Kashyap, among others, were seen in the photos and videos shared from the party.