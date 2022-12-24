Al-Qaeda says latest video narrated by Al-Zawahiri ‘dead’ for five months

Washington: Terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda released a 35-minute video narrated by its leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, reported to have been killed on July 31, 2022 in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan’s Kabul.

The latest recording is undated and the transcript did not point towards a time frame for when it could have been made.

Ayman al-Zawahiri had been in hiding for years, and the operation to locate and kill him was the result of “careful, patient and persistent” work by the counterterrorism and intelligence community, a senior U.S. administration official was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Al-Qaeda has not named a successor. But Saif al-Adel, a mysterious, low-key former Egyptian special forces officer who is a high-ranking member of Al Qaeda, is widely perceived as the top contender.

The United States is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to Saif al-Adel’s arrest.