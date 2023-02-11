Al-Qaeda Operative Abdur Rehman Convicted By Delhi Court

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Al-Qaeda Indian sub-continent (AQIS) operative Mohammed Abdur Rehman, who was arrested by a joint team of Delhi and Odisha Police in 2015, has been convicted for his association with the terror group.

While convicting him, Delhi Patiala House Court has reserved the matter to hear the quantum of punishment on February 14.

Four others have also been held guilty of terror link.

Rehman was held by Delhi police after tracking his phone calls to Paschimgachha village near Tangi in Cuttack.

He runs a madrasa at Tangi in Cuttack district, where most of his students are said to be from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

During investigation, he had admitted his link with 1999 Kandahar plane hijack and 2002 American Centre blast incident in Kolkata.

He had provided a safe shelter to a Pakistani terrorist involved in the plane hijack. He had kept in a in a secret location in Cuttack district.