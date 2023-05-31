Al Pacino To Have His Fourth Kid At The Age Of 83 With His Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Ne York: ‘Scarface’ actor, Al Pacino, 83, is expecting a baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is eight months pregnant.

He sparked romance rumours with Alfallah, 29, back in April 2022 when the two were seen leaving the Felix Restaurant in Venice, California, together, reports ‘E! News’.

Previously, Alfallah dated Mick Jagger for over a year until their 2018 breakup. She was later spotted with Clint Eastwood in 2019, but clarified to the Daily Mail that there was “no relationship” between her and Clint.

As for Pacino, he and former girlfriend Meital Dohan called it quits in 2020.

‘E! News’ further states that Pacino’s bundle of joy will join his three other children: He shares Julie Pacino, 33, with ex Jan Tarrant, as well as Anton Pacino, 22, and Olivia Pacino, 22, with ex Beverly D’Angelo.

The ‘Godfather’ star has maintained a close connection with his children, noting that he wanted to be different from his father, who left him and his mother when he was two years old.