Al Hilm: New ‘dream’ ball introduced for FIFA World Cup semis and final matches

Qatar: FIFA has confirmed a new match ball will be used for the final stages of the World Cup, replacing the existing model that has been used throughout the tournament so far.

The Al Hilm model by Adidas, which succeeds the Al Rihla, will be used in the forthcoming semifinals and World Cup final in Qatar, FIFA saidt on Sunday.

Al Hilm in Arabic translates as “the dream”, and Al Rihla translates as “the journey”.

Utilizing the latest technological advances in ball design, Al Hilm includes the same unprecedented adidas ‘Connected Ball’ technology as Al Rihla, which has proven invaluable in helping match officials making faster and more accurate decisions during this World Cup.

Johannes Holzmüller, Director of Football Technology & Innovation at FIFA, said: “With the development of the connected ball technology, adidas made it possible that an additional important layer of information is available to the video match officials. The data from the ball unlocks new insights for storytelling around the unique moments on the pitch at this World Cup.”

The ball was also designed with the environment at its heart – all components have been carefully considered, and Al Hilm is the first FIFA World Cup™ semi-finals and final ball made using only water-based inks and glues.

The design, meanwhile, is set on a textured gold base colour which features a subtle triangular pattern, drawing inspiration from the sparkling deserts of the region that surround the city of Doha, the colour of the FIFA World Cup™ trophy, and the pattern of the Qatar flag.

“Al Hilm represents a beacon of light on the power of sport and football to bring the world together. Millions will tune in from almost every country around the globe, united by their passion for the game. We wish all teams involved in the final stages of the tournament the best of luck as they compete on the largest stage that football has to offer” said Nick Craggs, General Manager – Football, adidas.