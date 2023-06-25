Al-Hakim Mosque visit to meeting President Sisi

Egypt: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his maiden visit to Egypt, the first by an Indian PM to the country in 26 years. PM Modi kickstarted the first day of his visit by holding discussions with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly along with the country’s top Cabinet ministers. They discussed on deepening trade relations and further strengthening the strategic partnership.

He also met the Grand Mufti of Egypt Shawki Ibrahem Abdel-Karim Allam and the Indian diaspora in the country. PM Modi was earlier accorded a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour upon his arrival.

“I am confident this visit will strengthen India’s ties with Egypt. I look forward to talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and attending other programmes,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted after landing in Cairo.

Day 2 itinerary of PM Modi’s visit to Egypt