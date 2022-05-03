Akshaya Tritiya: What Is Akhi Muthi Anukula

Bhubaneswar: ‘Akshaya Tritiya’ -Agrarian festival was celebrated across Odisha with farmers performing ‘Akhi Muthi Anukula’, the ceremonial act of sowing seeds in their paddy fields after ploughing.

The occasion marks the commencement of agricultural works.

According to the rituals, the farmers wearing new clothes carry a decorated basket of seeds to their fields where the seeds are offered to Goddess Lakshmi praying for a rich harvest season.

The day of ‘Akshaya Tritiya’ is considered to be auspicious for new beginnings like weddings, buying property, making investments, etc. It is believed that things started on the day of Akshaya Tritiya continue to grow and prosper.