Akshaya Tritiya Today

Akshaya Tritiya is a Hindu festival that is considered to be an auspicious day for starting new ventures and making important purchases. It is a festival that celebrates wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej is one of the most important days in the Hindu calendar and occurs on the third lunar day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Vaishakha. It is believed that any investments made on this day will bring prosperity and good fortune.

This year Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated on April 22, 2023, Saturday. The puja muhurat will last for 4 hours 31 minutes, beginning from 7:49 am in the morning till 12:20 pm. Tritiya tithi will start 7:49 am on April 22, 2023 and end 7:47 am on April 23, 2023.

Many people purchase gold on Akshaya Tritiya for good luck and prosperity. If you are planning to do the same, the shubh muhurat for gold purchase is from 7:29 am on April 22, 2023, Saturday, to 5:48 am on April 23, 2023, Sunday. The duration for the same would be 21 hours 59 minutes.

Akshaya Tritiya is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and according to Hindu mythology, Treta Yuga began on this day. The day is also celebrated as Parashurama Jayanti, birthday anniversary of 6th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is said that Lord Vishnu reincarnated on the Earth as Parshuram to destroy evil on this planet.

Another legend says River Ganga descended on Earth on Akshaya Tritiya and thus, this day is also celebrated as Gangavatran.

On this day, people pray to God, donate food, clothes and money to the needy and buy Gold and other valuable items. Apart from Gold, people also invest in property on this day, buy new vehicle, books, electronics, jewellery, agricultural equipment among other things.