Akshaya Tritiya: Odisha Farmers Perform ‘Akhi Muthi’ In Paddy Fields

Agrarian festival ‘Akshaya Tritiya’ celebrated across Odisha on Tuesday with farmers performing ‘Akhi Muthi Anukula’, the ceremonial act of sowing seeds in their paddy fields after ploughing.

Farmers wearing new clothes carry a decorated basket of seeds to their fields where the seeds are offered to Goddess Lakshmi praying for a rich harvest season.

The construction of chariots for the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in Puri also starts today.