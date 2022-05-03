Akshaya Tritiya/Akha Teej 2022: Date, Puja Timings, Significance & More

Bhubhaneswar: Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is a highly auspicious and important day for members of the Hindu and Jain community. Since it is regarded as the most fortunate day, all spiritual and material acts are carried out on this day.

The festival will fall on May 3 this year.

Sanskrit word Akshaya is made from two words- a (not) and kshaya (diminish), which means never diminishing. Hence, it means eternal or something that is never diminishing in the context of joy, success and prosperity.

Tritiya means third, and in this case, it is the third phase of the moon.

According to drik panchang, the puja muhurat of Akshaya Tritiya is from 5:40 am to 12:19 pm on May 3. The duration of puja is 6 hours and 39 minutes.

Moreover, the Tritiya tithi will begin at 5:18 am on May 3, 2022, and will end at 7:32 am on May 4, 2022.

There are several stories behind this auspicious day. One of them suggests that, on this day, Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu was born.

Moreover, devotees believe that on this day, the holy river, Ganga descended from the heavens to the earth. People also believe that Lord Krishna presented Pandavas with Akshay Patra on this day when they were in exile.

On this day, Lord Krishna also bestowed his friend Sudama with wealth.