Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi hits theatres

Mumbai: Bollywood action flick “Sooryavanshi” kicked off a slate of holiday season blockbuster released today as India’s Covid-battered cinemas try to lure audiences back into theatres and away from booming online streaming services.

The Rohit Shetty directorial, which was initially scheduled for a release in March 2020, was delayed for over 19 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film introduces the third character of Shetty’s cop universe. Previously, Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba have been established as mainstays in this universe. Ajay and Ranveer have cameos in Sooryavanshi.

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is the big-ticket Bollywood offering that theatres have been waiting for to lure audiences, especially in small towns. But it will have to contend with Eternals, a Marvel offering very popular among the youth and Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe that is likely to be a big draw in south India. With Maharashtra now open and key states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu having allowed 100% occupancy, multiplexes say they’re hopeful of a Diwali on par with the festive weekends of 2019.