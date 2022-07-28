Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ Song Dhaagon Se Baandhaa Released!

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar is all set for the release of his next film Raksha Bandhan. Meanwhile, the makers are here with yet another song from the film titled Dhaagon Se Baandhaa. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

Check out the song below:

In the song, we can see one of Akshay Kumar’s on-screen sisters getting married. The song depicts an emotional journey of a brother who is very happy to see his sister get married but at the same time is in tears as he has to bid her goodbye from the house. Akshay goes down memory lane and in the video can see beautiful moments of his childhood with his sisters.

On the work front, Raksha Bandhan is produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film is slated to hit the screens on August 11 and will witness a box office clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Apart from Aanand L Rai’s directorial, Akshay will be next seen in movies like Ram Setu, OMG 2, Mission Cindrella, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Gorkha etc.