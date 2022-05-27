Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj is now Samrat Prithviraj

Mumbai: With just a week left for release of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film, Prithiviraj, the title of the historical drama has now been changed to Samrat Prithviraj. The change in the title of the movie was prompted after a PIL was filed by Shree Rajput Karni Sena.

After numerous meetings and service of notice, Prithiviraj makers Yash Raj Films, considering the sentiment and demand of the Rajput community, has agreed to change the film name from Prithviraj to Samrat Prithviraj.

Movie critic & trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the development on Twitter.

‘PRITHVIRAJ’ TITLE CHANGED TO ‘SAMRAT PRITHVIRAJ’… #YRF has changed the title of #Prithviraj to #SamratPrithviraj… Arrives in *cinemas* next Friday. pic.twitter.com/hOrOArjEg3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2022

YRF has also penned an official letter to Shri Rajput Karni Sena President, informing him that Prithviraj now stands changed to Samrat Prithviraj.

The letter states, “Dear Sir, we, Yash Raj Films Private Limited, have been one of the leading production houses and distribution companies since its inception in the 1970s and continue to grow as one of India’s largest film studios. We have produced some of the most iconic films in the history of Indian cinema and have goodwill from over 50 years in the entertainment industry. We are committed to constantly creating and producing content for enjoyment of all audiences.”

“We sincerely appreciate your effort in alerting us about your grievance in relation to the current title of the Film, and assure you that we did not, and do not, intend to hurt the sentiments of any person(s) or disrespect the late king and warrior, Prithviraj Chauhan. In fact, we wish to celebrate his bravery, achievements, and contribution to our nation’s history, through this Film,” the letter adds.

“As per the multiple rounds of discussions between us, and to peacefully and amicably resolve the raised grievance, we will change the title of the Film to “Samrat Prithviraj”. We are highly appreciative of the mutual agreement reached between us that you have no further objections with regards to our Film and that all other points raised by you earlier are no longer a point of contention between us. We thank Shri Rajput Karni Sena and its members for understanding our good intentions pertaining to the depiction of the great warrior in the Film. We are grateful to have your complete support, locally and globally, for release of the Film and for the assurances provided in your Letter,” the letter concludes.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj, based on the life of the fearless Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Manushi Chhillar plays King Prithviraj Chauhan’s beloved, Sanyogita. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.