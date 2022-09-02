Akshay Kumar’s ‘Cuttputlli’ Now Streaming On Disney+ Hotstar

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s thriller drama ‘Cuttputlli’ is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sujith Shankar, Chandrachur Singh, Sargun Mehta, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Harshita Bhatt, and Joshua LeClair.

Produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment, ‘Cuttputli’ s lensed by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi.

Talking about the film, Cuttputtli is an official remake of a Tamil Classic, Ratsasan, however, the makers have got the runtime of the original film down from 2 hours 50 minutes to 2 hours 14 minutes.

<>

</>

Akshay Kumar plays the lead in the movie. The female lead in the movie will be played by actress Rahul Preet Singh. According to reports, Shagun Mehta, an actress, has been cast to play a significant role in the movie.

The film’s plot centres on a budding director who wants to make a film on psychopaths but, after receiving numerous rejections, give up on his ambitions and joins the police force under pressure from his family.

He is now on a quest to find the serial murderer responsible for these murders because there have been some tragic instances involving the violent slaying of a few schoolgirls in the city.