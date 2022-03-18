Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey Out In Theatres

Mumbai: Bachchhan Paandey’ has been making much noise among the movie goers and finally released in theatres today.

The film, which stars a powerful line up of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra and Prateik Babbar, takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals and Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before, menacing avatar. The film directed by Farhad Samji, is laced with pop-culture references. It boasts of Akshay Kumar’s signature comic timing and Arshad Warsi’s top class act.

