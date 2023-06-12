Akshay Kumar, Virender Sehwag, Suniel Shetty send their best wishes as Indian contingent depart for Berlin Games 2023

New Delhi: The final group of Special Olympics Bharat athletes on Monday departed to Berlin from New Delhi for the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 Berlin, Germany which will take place between 17th June, 2023 and 25th June, 2023. India is sending a contingent comprising 198 Athletes and Unified partners and 57 Coaches to participate across 16 Sports to the prestigious event.

The Indian contingent flew to Berlin in five groups between Sunday and Monday. Special Olympics Bharat Chairperson Dr. Mallika Nadda also met with the athletes at the airport to give her best wishes.

Meanwhile, wishes also poured in from all corners of the country with several imminent personalities sending their good luck messages to the Indian athletes for the upcoming tournament.

“Special Olympics gives a great opportunity to people with intellectual disabilities to compete in sports. Our team of 198 Indian athletes is all set to take part in the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin. I wish them the very best. Let us pray our Indian champions rock the world stage,” Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar said in a message.

“This year Berlin will glitter as 198 athletes and Unified partners from Special Olympics Bharat join 7000 from 190 countries. The Special Olympics World Summer Games will showcase the abilities of these champions, sending out aloud the message of inclusion. So, let us gather together and cheer our champions who overcome challenges on and beyond sports to reach a stage where they are today. Let’s wish them luck and may each one achieve their best as they take the oath – ‘Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt’. A very best to you all,” Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty said.

“I am Virender Sehwag. For Special Olympics World Games 2023, there will be 198 athletes will be travelling to Berlin. Our special athletes are ready to give their 100 percent to make the nation. Our duty is to motivate these athletes. Use the hashtag #BestofLuckBharat, show your support for these athletes. I also offer my congratulations Special Olympics Bharat Chairperson to Dr. Mallika Nadda for her hard work. Best of Luck, Bharat,” Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag.

Special Olympics Bharat Chairperson Dr. Mallika Nadda also sent her best wishes to the Indian contingent: I trust that our athletes will shine again in Berlin. The determination and confidence is there among all of them. I wish them luck and I hope they have a great round of competitions in Berlin. I am grateful to so many persons who have come forward to wish and cheer them and request that our association carries on for inclusion of persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities for years to come.

Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 Berlin Germany

Special Olympics Bharat is organizing a Send-off ceremony for the Athletes and Coaches departing on 12 June for the Special Olympics World Summer Games to be held in Berlin Germany from 17-25 June 2023. 198 Athletes and Unified partners and 57 Coaches will participate in 16 Sports. The Special Olympics World Games are the world’s largest inclusive sporting event which will be a colorful celebration promoting recognition and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities. Berlin will welcome 7000 Athletes and Unified partners across 190 delegations to participate in 26 sports.

The Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 will be broadcast to hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide, showcasing athletic performance and highlighting stereotype-defying stories – changing minds and opening hearts through transformational inclusion.

The official mascot of the world games is called ‘Unity’, the mascot a name chosen by Special Olympics athletes from around the world and whose heart shape was inspired by the official logo of the World Games that symbolizes togetherness and affection. The World Games Berlin 2023 motto is “unbeatable together,” and that spirit infused is infused in the mascot.

About Special Olympics & Special Olympics Bharat

Special Olympics Bharat is a National Sports Federation accredited by Special Olympics Inc. USA, to conduct sports and development programs all over India. Special Olympics is a global inclusion movement using sport, health, education, and leadership programs every day around the world to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics Bharat is recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India as a National Sports Federation for the development of Sports for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities. It is incumbent to inform that Special Olympics and Paralympics are separate entities wherein the former reaches out to Persons with Intellectual Disabilities and, the latter to those with physical challenges. SO Bharat has over 1.5 million Athletes registered across all the States and Union Territories of India