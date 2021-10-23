Akshay Kumar Unveils First Look Poster Of ‘OMG 2’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has shared the first look poster of his forthcoming film ‘OMG 2’ on Saturday as he begins to shoot.

The actor took to his social media handled to share the poster and wrote: “Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey.”

‘कर्ता करे न कर सके शिव करे सो होय ..’ 🙏🏻

Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. हर हर महादेव@TripathiiPankaj @yamigautam @AmitBrai pic.twitter.com/VgRZMVzoDy — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 23, 2021

In the poster, Akshay is seen sporting long hair with blue skin, resembling Lord Shiva.

Talking about the film, OMG 2 is the sequel of OMG: Oh My God, released in 2012. Starring Akshay along with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, OMG 2 is being produced by Ashwin Varde and Akshay Kumar and is directed by Amit Rai.