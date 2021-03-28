Akshay Kumar Unveils First Look From ‘Atrangi Re’

Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar revealed his new look from the movie “Atrangi Re”, and thanked co-stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan for letting him be a part of this film.

The ‘Good Newwz’ star took to Twitter and shared the first look of his character from the forthcoming film. He wrote: “It’s the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can’t wait for you’ll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai. Also a big thank you to my co-stars #SaraAliKhan and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film.”

It’s the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can’t wait for you’ll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai. Also a big thank you to my co-stars #SaraAliKhan and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film 🙏🏻 An @arrahman musical.

Written by: #HimanshuSharma pic.twitter.com/VWbcsYOw11 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 27, 2021

