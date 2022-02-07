Akshay Kumar To Work As Brand Ambassador Of Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday was named as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand, announced Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

“We had given him (Akshay Kumar) a proposal, he has accepted it. He will also work as a brand ambassador of Uttarakhand,” said CM Dhami.

Meanwhile, in 2017, Akshay Kumar was also named Uttarakhand’s brand ambassador for ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’. Meanwhile, the assembly election for the 70 seats in the Hill Star will be held on 14 February.