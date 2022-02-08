Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff to star in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, are all set to team up for director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action drama ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ Shot at an extravagant production level, the film is expected to be the biggest action entertainer of all times. Shroff took to social media on Tuesday and unveiled the teaser of the film.

The announcement video of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has Blockbuster written all over it and has created a massive buzz across all platforms, leaving its fans enthralled. The onscreen chemistry of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has set the screen on fire. Both will be seen together for the first time and this sensational pairing is all set to smash all box-office records on Christmas 2023.