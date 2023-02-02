Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Recreate Selfiee’s Main Khiladi

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff recreated the song Main Khiladi from the upcoming film Selfiee. Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar shared a video of him dancing with Tiger Shroff on his recently released song Main Khiladi from Selfiee.

Selfiee is directed by Raj Mehta and is produced by Karan Johar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is a remake of Prithviraj’s film Driving License. The film, also starring Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha, is slated to release on February 24.