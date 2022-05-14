Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19 again; won’t attend Cannes Film Festival

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has once again tested positive for COVID-19. The actor revealed that he will not be able to attend the Cannes Film Festival, which begins on May 17.

Akshay took to Twitter on Saturday to inform his fans that he has contracted COVID-19 and he will be missing out the Cannes Film Festival for which he was ‘really looking forward to rooting for our cinema’ at the Indian pavilion there.

“Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there,” tweeted Akshay.

This is the second time in over a year that Akshay Kumar has been diagnosed with coronavirus. In April 2021, he tweeted that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Akshay will be seen next in Prithviraj alongside Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar. Prithviraj is Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s directorial. The film stars Akshay in the title role of King Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan dynasty. Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt are also a part of Prithviraj, which will be out in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 3.