Akshay Kumar Steps In Style As He Gears Up For Cuttputlli’s Release

New Delhi: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his upcoming movie Cuttputlli. The movie has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Pooja Entertainment. The movie is slated to release on 2 September.

Just a day before the release of the film, Akshay Kumar shared an Instagram post wherein he wrote, “Hello, September.”

Take a look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

</>

In the picture, Akshay can be seen in a navy-bluish coat over a t-shirt of the same colour. Along with it he wore tight-fitted jeans and paired it up with black shades. Instead of pairing his look with a smile, he opted to not give a concrete expression thereby adding to his style statement.

On the work front, Akshay will be soon seen in ‘Ram Setu’ alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022.