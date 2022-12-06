Akshay Kumar Starts Shooting “Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat”

Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has begun shooting for his Marathi film “Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat”.

The period drama, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, will feature Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Kumar took to Instagram to share the news about starting production for the movie.

“Today I am starting the shooting of Marathi film ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sat’ in which I feel lucky to be able to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji.

“I will do my best by taking inspiration from his life and the blessing of Mother Jijau! Keep blessing us,” he captioned the post.