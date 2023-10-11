Akshay Kumar shares his experience of shooting Mission Raniganj

The highly appreciated film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ has been released worldwide. The film based on the story of unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill has been receiving an extraordinary word of mouth from audiences and takes them on a thrilling and emotional journey into the life of Jaswant Singh Gill and his passion to rescue 65 coal mine workers. Mission Raniganj is also the best-reviewed film of the year.

As thrilling and exciting as the world of Mission Raniganj looks, the making and creation of this world look as thrilling as the film, and its premise indeed makes it a big-screen spectacle. It’s a film that the audience should not miss to watch in the theatres to capture the true essence of this motivational tale.

As the video captured different BTS glimpses of the film, Akshay Kumar was seen sharing his experience of shooting, he added, “It was a great honour to play Gill Sahab, who was a great inspiration. This one was a very difficult film to make. Although everything was in control for me. But, for the miners at that time, there was gas, and there was water, and just imagine how they would have managed to perform in such adverse conditions. It was Bharat’s very first successful mine rescue mission. A story of a man who never gave up.”

Following the film's release, Akshay Kumar shared behind-the-scenes footage that gives an insight into the making of Mission Raniganj. The world of Mission Raniganj is raw and real, and the team has made sure to give everyone the best theatrical experience. Akshay Kumar hailed the experience of playing the character of Jaswant Singh Gill as 'fortunate'

“One word, ‘fortunate’, is what I felt while playing Gill Saab’s character.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience, screening in cinemas now.