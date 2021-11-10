Akshay Kumar Shares Glimpse Of ‘Chumbak’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has shared a glimpse of his production venture Chumbak on Wednesday. Chumbak stars Swanand Kirkire, Sahil Jadhav, and Sangram Desai in pivotal roles.

The Welcome actor took to his Twitter handle to share the trailer of the Marathi film and wrote “A film so close to my heart, a film that has won so many hearts. So proud to present this beautiful slice of life. Stay tuned on @SonyLIV for a critically acclaimed masterpiece that #Chumbak is. Streaming from 12th November.”

Talking about the film, it follows two teenage boys as they try to implement a phishing scam but things go awry as the middle-aged man they are trying to fool is on to them. The three characters do their best to survive in a dog-eat-dog world.

Directed by Sandeep Modi, Chumbak has been produced by Naren Kumar, Aruna Bhatia & Cape of Good Films. Chumbak will start streaming on SonyLIV from November 12.