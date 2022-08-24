Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Cuttputlli’ Song Saathiya Released!

New Delhi: The makers of the film Cuttputlli starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh has shared the first song from the film, Saathiya and it has got all the love birds quite excited. Khiladi Kumar plays a cop who can be seen chasing after a serial killer in the trailer. Yesterday the actor shared a motion poster of the first song from the film.

Sharing the song, Akshay wrote: This one is for all the ‘Saathiyas’ in love 🥰 Get ready to be hooked to this tune😍 #Saathiya out now on @zeemusiccompany

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, directed by Ranjit M Tewari Cuttputlli unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan’s skills to understand the psyche of the murderer.