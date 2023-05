Rudraprayag: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday offered prayers at the famous Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district.

The 55-year-old star is currently shooting for his next feature project in the state.

Kumar arrived in a helicopter and walked barefoot from the helipad to the Himalayan temple to take part in a ‘puja’, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee CEO Yogendra Singh said