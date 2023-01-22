Akshay Kumar Lauds PM Modi For Urging BJP Workers To Avoid Unnecessary Comments On Films

Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking BJP workers to refrain from making unnecessary remarks on films.

In his address to the BJP national executive meeting on Tuesday, PM Modi suggested party workers refrain from making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as movies, saying that they put the party’s development agenda on the back-burner, party sources said.

Kumar said the PM was “India’s biggest influencer” and if his words can bring about some change it will be great for the film industry.