Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi Song ‘Najaa’ Out!

Mumbai: The latest song from the movie Sooryavanshi titled “Najaa” is out now. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the song is a remixed version of the Punjabi song “Na Ja” by singer Pav Dhaira.

The song is recreated and remixed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Dhaira himself. In the song, Akshay and Katrina look super cool in their chic black outfits as they walk in the frame.

Check out the song here:

‘Sooryavanshi’ is set for a huge theatrical release very soon. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, and Jaaved Jaaferi, with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameo appearances. The film will hit the screens on November 5.

Besides ‘Sooryavanshi’, Akshay Kumar has a number of films in his kitty, namely ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Prithviraj’, Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Raksha Bandhan, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Mission Cinderella’, ‘ OMG 2’. Katrina, on the other hand, has ‘Phone Bhoot’ and ‘Tiger 3’.