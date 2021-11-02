Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi Song Na Jaa Teaser Unveiled!

Mumbai: The makers of the much-awaited film Sooryavanshi have released the teaser of ‘Na Jaa’ on Tuesday. The full song is set to be released tomorrow.

This one is a melodious, romantic song that features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The actor shared the teaser on his Instagram handle and wrote, “The rhythm you won’t be able to stop grooving to, #NaJaa song out tomorrow! Come #BackToCinemas with #Sooryavanshi on 5th November.”

<>

</>

‘Sooryavanshi’ is set for a huge theatrical release very soon. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, and Jaaved Jaaferi, with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameo appearances. The film will hit the screens on November 5.

Besides ‘Sooryavanshi’, Akshay Kumar has a number of films in his kitty, namely ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Prithviraj’, Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Raksha Bandhan, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Mission Cinderella’, ‘ OMG 2’. Katrina, on the other hand, has ‘Phone Bhoot’ and ‘Tiger 3’.