Akshay Kumar Drops ‘Raksha Bandhan’ Poster, Announces Trailer Releases On 21st June

Mumbai: After Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is now back with his third film announcement of the year. The superstar will next be seen in Raksha Bandhan.

Akshay dropped the first-ever poster of Raksha Bandhan and also revealed the film’s trailer will be released on June 21. Initially, the actor had announced the film’s title via a video on June 16.

Sharing the same, Akshay wrote, “Behne jaan hain sisters and brothers are bound together with an unbreakable bond of love! Here’s our attempt at a glimpse into their world! #RakshaBandhanTrailer releasing on 21st June 2022. #ReturnToFeelings #RakshaBandhan11August (sic).”

Helmed by Director Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film clashes with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Raksha Bandhan focuses on the pious relationship between a brother and sister. The film releases on August 11.