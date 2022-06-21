Akshay Kumar Drops New Poster With His Onscreen Sisters Ahead Of The ‘Raksha Bandhan’ Teaser

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar shared another poster from a brand new film. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the family drama is titled Raksha Bandhan and stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the leading roles.

In the new poster, Akshay can be seen riding a scooter with a sidecar with his sisters in tow. Sharing the poster, he captioned it, “Togetherness is knowing each other’s secrets, happiness & hearts. Togetherness is life. And what’s life without a family. Come join this beautiful family. #RakshaBandhanTrailer out today at 5.40pm on https://bit.ly/RakshaBandhanTrailer #ReturnToFeelings #RakshaBandhan11August.”

Take a look at Raksha Bandhan’s new posters below:

The film also includes the sisters played by Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth. Earlier, Akshay Kumar rightly described the film as a ‘story of love, joy, family and the unbreakable bond that binds them’.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan is slated to hit theatres on 11 August 2022.