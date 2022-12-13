Akshay Kumar Drops His First Look From A Song Of His Next Upcoming Film ‘Selfiee’

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a glimpse of his look for a song in his upcoming film with Emraan Hashmi. This will be Akshay’s first collaboration with Emraan and Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Ram Setu actor wrote, “My mantra for today – Garmi, humidity aur faux fur…Sab chalega, bas kaam kar, kaam kar. Shooting a mast new song for #Selfiee. See you in cinemas, February 24.”

Take a look here:

