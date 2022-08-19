Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Cuttputlli Teaser out, Trailer release tomorrow

Mumbai: After a long wait, the teaser of Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Cuttputlli is out. Featuring Akshay Kumar as a cop chasing after a serial killer, the film is all set for direct release on Disney+Hotstar on September 2.

Announcing the same on Friday, Akshay Kumar took to social media to drop an intriguing teaser of the upcoming film and also revealed that the trailer will be out tomorrow.

The film is headed for a direct OTT release instead of a theatrical release. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, the film is reportedly a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan that stars Amala Paul and Vishnu Vishal in the lead.