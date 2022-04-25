Akshay Kumar And Radhika Madan Teams Up For Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru Hindi Remake

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan have teamed up for the remake of Suriya’s hit film Soorarai Pottru. The actor took to social media to make the announcement.

Sharing a clip, the actor wrote, “With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it. In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes.”

With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it 💫 In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nSUmWXbWlK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 25, 2022

Apart from making the announcement, Akshay also urged fans to suggest a suitable title for the Hindi remake. Just like the original, looks like Sudha Kongara will be helming the Hindi remake.

Suriya also took to social media to announce his collaboration with Akshay. The south superstar tweeted photos with Akshay and wrote, “A new begining… need all your love and blessings!! @akshaykumar @Sudha_Kongara @gvprakash @CaptGopinath @CapeOfGoodFilm @Abundantia_Ent @2D_ENTPVTLTD.”

Proud and heart filled 😊❤️…!🙏🏽 https://t.co/ivLwgt5FZH — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) April 25, 2022

