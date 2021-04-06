Akshay-Katrina starrer Sooryavanshi release postponed once again

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film Sooryavanshi’s release has been postponed once again due to the rising coronavirus cases. Earlier, Akshay Kumar had announced that the film will be released in theatres on April 30.

As per the statement released by the makers, “The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray had a discussion with director Rohit Shetty yesterday. In the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray appreciated Rohit Shetty as he took the brave and difficult decision of postponing Sooryavanshi owing to the current COVID situation in the state.”

In the Rohit Shetty directorial, Akshay Kumar will be seen as a DSP and Katrina Kaif will be playing his love interest.

Sooryavanshi will also feature Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh come together for a high-octane climax.